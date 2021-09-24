© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Bad Bunny tops Billboard Latin Music Awards with 10 trophies

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 24, 2021 at 2:04 AM EDT
bad-bunnys-new-album-yhlqmdlg-which-stands-for-i-do-whatever-i-want-in-spanish-is-the-highest-charting-all-spanish-language-record-in-the-history-of-the-billboard-200
Getty Images
/
Bad Bunny's new album YHLQMDLG, which stands for "I do whatever I want" in Spanish, is the highest charting all-Spanish-language record in the history of the Billboard 200.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Bad Bunny is the champion of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking home artist of the year honors and a whopping 10 trophies.

Among the awards received Thursday by the urban music superstar were Hot Latin Song of the Year for “Dákiti” and album of the year for “YHLQMDLG.”

The awards were handed out at a ceremony at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, that was attended by Latin superstars Marc Anthony, Camila Cabello and more.

The Black Eyed Peas won Latin Pop Song of the Year for “Mamacita,” while Karol G, Maluma and The Weeknd each won two awards apiece.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
