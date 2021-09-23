© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida makes quarantine optional for exposed students

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 23, 2021 at 3:22 AM EDT
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
AP
/
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. DeSantis was there to promote the use of monoclonal antibody treatments for those infected with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s new surgeon general has signed new protocols allowing parents to decide whether their children should quarantine or stay in school if they are asymptomatic after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The guidelines signed by Dr. Joseph Ladapo on Wednesday eliminate previous requirements that students quarantine for at least four days off campus if they’ve been exposed.

Under the new guidelines, students who have been exposed can continue going to campus without restrictions, provided they are asymptomatic.

They can also quarantine, but no longer than seven days, unless they’re sick.

Danielle Prieur
