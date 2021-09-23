© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida county is first to receive a federal grant making up for money lost over COVID-19 mask mandate

By Joe Byrnes
Published September 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
Alachua County Superintendent of School Carlee Simon speaks with Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona during an online call on Thursday. Image: USDOE via Twitter
A Florida county that bucked Gov. Ron DeSantis's ban and was penalized for requiring masks at public schools got a bit of boost Thursday from the U.S. Department of Education.

Secretary Miguel Cardona told Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon in an online call that the district will receive $147,719 to make up for money withheld by the state.

It is the first district to receive a Project SAFE grant for that reason.

Cardona said the president wanted to support her and her leadership in protecting students. He said: "We got your back."

He urges other districts that lost funding because of CDC-recommended strategies to apply for the grant.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1441116814340083730

face mask mandateCentral Florida NewsHealthAlachua County
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
