AdventHealth Central Florida Continues to Report Drop in COVID-19 Hospitalizations As Its Hospitals Remain at Green Status

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 23, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT
Photo: AdventHealth Central Florida

AdventHealth Central Florida continues to report a drop in COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

There are some 660 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at AdventHealth Central Florida’s hospitals in seven counties. 

That represents an almost 50 percent drop in hospitalizations from the peak in August when about 1,700 people were in its hospital and ICU beds.

Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Neil Finkler says, “This slow, but steady decline in new admissions of COVID-19 patients is a positive signal that we continue to head in the right direction.” 

Finkler urges residents to continue to get vaccinated in order to avoid severe cases of the coronavirus that might result in hospitalization and death.

Although hospitalizations are dropping, hospital capacity remains high which is why AdventHealth is still operating under green status.

Under green status, even non-emergency procedures can be rescheduled for most patients.

Central Florida NewsHealth
