Orange County Testing, Vaccination Sites Will Remain Open Through Halloween

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 21, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT
the-centers-for-disease-control-and-preventions-guidelines-for-a-safe-halloween-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-include-new-methods-of-doing-classic-spooky-activities
Getty Images
/
Little girl trick or treating during COVID-19 pandemic.

Three Orange County COVID-19 test sites and the vaccination site at Camping World Stadium will remain open throughout the month of October. 

Testing at Barnett Park and the former Clarcona Elementary School is available from 9 am until 5 pm 7 days a week and at Econ Soccer Complex from 9 am until 4 pm 7 days a week. 

Vaccinations are distributed on a first-come, first served basis at Camping World Stadium from 9 am until 5 pm 7 days a week. 

No appointment is needed for either service. 

People must be at least 12 years of age to receive a COVID-19 shot, but there are no age or symptom requirements to get tested for the virus.

Some 1,877 Orange County residents have died from the coronavirus since March 2020. That’s 13 more deaths since last Friday. 

The 14-day rolling positivity rate is still hovering above 11 percent. Find your nearest vaccine here.

Health
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
