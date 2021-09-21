© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Get Vaccinated at the Orlando Science Center This Saturday, Receive a Complimentary Ticket to Visit the Museum

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 21, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT
Photo: Orlando Science Center
Photo: Orlando Science Center

The free vaccination event at the Orlando Science Center will take place on September 25th.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMjE_cXor24&feature=emb_imp_woyt[/embed]

Orlando residents who are 12 years of age and older can get vaccinated at the Orlando Science Center this Saturday.

The free, onsite vaccination clinic run by the Florida Department of Health will be open from 10 am until 5 pm on September 25th. 

Shots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Anyone who gets a shot will get a complimentary ticket to visit the museum that day or on a future visit. 

Educators at the museum will explain how COVID-19 vaccines, specifically mRNA vaccines, work during special presentations throughout the day. 

No registration is needed for this event. Learn more about how vaccines can save lives here.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur
