© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Three Florida Airports Lead the Country in COVID Cases in TSA Officers. Hint: One is in Orlando

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 20, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT
suhyeon-choi-4

More than 10,000 TSA workers across the country have gotten sick with COVID since the start of the pandemic. 

Three Florida airports fall in the top five airports in the country for TSA workers who are sick with COVID. 

Miami International Airport comes in first place with more than 500 cases in TSA officers since the start of the pandemic. 

While Ft. Lauderdale International and Orlando International Airports are close behind at fourth and fifth places, with more than 360 cases in TSOs each since March 2020. 

All TSA employees in the United States must be fully vaccinated by November 22 in compliance with President Joe Biden’s executive order mandating federal workers get the shot.

That means workers must have received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson jab by November 8.

The vaccine remains the best method of COVID-19 prevention. Find your closest vaccine here.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details