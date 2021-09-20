© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando is One Step Closer to Hosting Matches During the 2026 FIFA World Cup

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 20, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT
Photo: Joshua Hoehne @mrthetrain
Photo: Joshua Hoehne @mrthetrain

A delegation from FIFA was in Orlando this weekend to tour the city as a possible host for matches during the 2026 World Cup.

The site tour is one of the last steps in the host city selection process for the 2026 World Cup.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the City of Orlando and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission all made presentations about what Orlando had to offer.

Demings says based on feedback he received from the FIFA delegation, he’s hopeful the City Beautiful could host the games.

“The Sports Commission, and the City of Orlando and other entities we showcased what we have to offer here in the way of amenities. I believe that the feedback that we got immediately was very good. It's still a competitive process and we're a long way from landing any of the games."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/FIFA-world-cup-one.mp3"][/audio]

Demings says if the city is chosen, it would have the economic impact equivalent to hosting a SuperBowl game.

“If we get multiple games here, each one of those games is like having a SuperBowl in your community so it can have a significant economic impact. And all of that speaks to the international markets where our community is highly regarded around the globe as a desirable location to visit."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/FIFA-world-cup-two.mp3"][/audio]

Washington, DC and Baltimore, Maryland are also in the running to host the games and received delegation visits this weekend.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details