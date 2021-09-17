© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 17, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police chief says they haven't begun a physical search for Gabby Petito out West because they don't know where to begin.

Police video from Moab, Utah, shows the 22-year-old argued with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie on Aug. 12 near Arches National Park. Officers tried to help them work it out after an emotional fight.

The couple was living in a converted camper van during their cross-country journey.

Laundrie returned alone to Florida with the van and has not cooperated with investigators. Police say Laundrie is a “person of interest” in her case and has not been charged.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
