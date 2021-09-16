© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida paddleboarder fends off attacking alligator with oar

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 16, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo: Shelby Collins
Photo: Shelby Collins

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida paddleboarder used an oar to push away a large alligator that swam directly toward her in a frightful, up-close encounter captured in startling videos and photographs.

The gator came within inches of 60-year-old Vicki Baker last week. She says the reptile was almost as long as her 10-foot paddleboard.

It hissed loudly at her, opening its mouth to reveal large teeth. She yelled for it to get away. Silver Springs State Park employees used a speaker to advise her to back away from the gator.

More than 1 million people have seen photos and videos of the encounter, so far.

Danielle Prieur
