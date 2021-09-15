© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DeSantis proposes changes to standardized testing

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 15, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Sonya Lane
Photo: Sonya Lane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will ask the Legislature to get rid of the current annual standardized testing in public schools and replace it with assessments taken throughout the year to take into consideration individual student needs.

DeSantis made the announcement Tuesday in Miami-Dade County.  The Florida Standards Assessment are given at the end of each school year to assess students’ gains.

The Department of Education website says the tests help students succeed.

But DeSantis said the system has flaws, including identifying students’ weaknesses at the end of the year, instead of being able to help them during the current school year.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
