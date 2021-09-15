© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A New Executive Director At St. Johns River Water Management District

By Amy Green
Published September 15, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT
The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board appointed Mike Register (left) as Executive Director. Here he is congratulated by Governing Board Chairman Gen. Douglas Burnett. Photo courtesy the St. Johns River Water Management District
The St. Johns River Water Management District has a new executive director. 

Michael Register has been at the agency since 1990. He has worked in a variety of areas, including environmental resource permitting and consumptive use permitting. 

Register also oversaw surface water and groundwater modeling and water supply planning. 

The St. Johns River Water Management District regulates water use and protects waterways and wetlands in central and north Florida.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
