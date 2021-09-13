Orange County Baby Dies From COVID-19, Marking Youngest Victim Yet to Succumb to the Virus

A baby under the age of one has died of COVID-19 in Orange County.

The infant was one of 56 COVID-19 deaths reported in Orange County since September 9th.

Orange County Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Raul Pino says the baby was a county resident under the age of one.

"The age range for the deaths was 0 to 95. That means someone younger than one. And we will not give any details about that individual at all. Because it's just one single case. And it could be easily identified."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/baby-death.mp3"][/audio]

When asked, Pino says he believes the baby is the youngest person to die of the virus in the county so far.

"Younger than one that we know. Yes. I believe so. That resides in the county."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/baby-death-final-1.mp3"][/audio]

Pino says new cases peaked two weeks ago in the county, but it’s hard to tell whether deaths have as well as there's a lag in that reporting.



