Florida man arrested for exposing himself to toll collectors in Orlando

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 13, 2021 at 2:58 AM EDT
Tbel Abuseridze
Tbel Abuseridze

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been arrested on charges he exposed himself at various toll collectors over a week’s span.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement that the man was booked into the Osceola County Jail on Saturday.

All seven instances happened on three days around 7 a.m. as he entered the cash lanes of the toll plazas. Toll workers told troopers the man had no clothes on and was “showing his privates."

He was identified through a photo comparison and his identity matched.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
