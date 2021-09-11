© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
4th person accused of stealing IDs from Surfside victims

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 11, 2021 at 2:22 AM EDT
rescue-workers-search-in-the-rubble-saturday-at-the-champlain-towers-south-condominium-in-surfside-fla-the-building-partially-collapsed-on-thursday
AP
/
Rescue workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condominium, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The building partially collapsed on Thursday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a fourth person has been accused of stealing the identities of victims in the South Florida condominium collapse that killed 98 people.

Twenty-year-old Nelson Ronaldo Garcia-Medina was arrested on Wednesday.

But his name was not included when the Miami-Dade state attorney announced three arrests in the case. He's accused of using a stolen identity to buy a pair of $120 Air Jordan sneakers.

He's the brother of 30-year-old Betsy Alejandra Cacho-Medina. Also arrested were 34-year-old Kimberly Michelle Johnson and 38-year-old Rodney Choute. They each face 15 to 30 years in prison.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
