It's Suicide Prevention Month. You Could Save a Life With Three Simple Words "How Are You"

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day.





NAMI Greater Orlando Director Eric Welch says prevention is all about asking someone you’re worried about “how are you doing?” and then just listening.

“Sometimes all it takes for suicide prevention is that one person to reach out and say, 'how are you today, let’s talk, let's go have some coffee'.”

Welch says no one is expected to be a mental health expert if a family member or friend confesses they are thinking about suicide.

But he says it’s crucial to have the United Way or Suicide Prevention Lifeline numbers handy to pass onto that person so that they can get help.

“You’re not expected to be a medical professional. I'm not a medical professional. You're expected to, 'well, if you’re in crisis, I know the crisis line, the crisis line in town is 2-1-1 or I know somebody we can talk to or maybe you should seek therapy'.”

Welch says an obsession around death, giving away possessions, reckless behavior or long-term depression can all be warning signs of suicide.

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 1-800-273-8255. There’s also a text feature online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.



Here's a quick refresher from the Lifeline:

Warning signs of suicide





Talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves

Looking for a way to kill themselves, like searching online or buying a gun

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or isolating themselves

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Extreme mood swings

Risk factors of suicide





Mental disorders, particularly mood disorders, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders, and certain personality disorders

Alcohol and other substance use disorders

Hopelessness

Impulsive and/or aggressive tendencies

History of trauma or abuse

Major physical illnesses

Previous suicide attempt(s)

Family history of suicide

Job or financial loss

Loss of relationship(s)

Easy access to lethal means

Local clusters of suicide

Lack of social support and sense of isolation

Stigma associated with asking for help

Lack of healthcare, especially mental health and substance abuse treatment

Cultural and religious beliefs, such as the belief that suicide is a noble resolution of a personal dilemma

Exposure to others who have died by suicide (in real life or via the media and Internet)



