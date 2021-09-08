© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Sheriff: Woman missed flight and falsely said bomb on plane

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 8, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago woman falsely claimed a bomb was on a plane at a South Florida airport after missing her flight.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says the 46-year-old woman was arrested Monday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and charged with falsely reporting a bomb.

Airline employees told responding deputies that the woman had stated that a bomb was in her checked-in luggage that was aboard a plane.

Officials say she made the claim after workers told her that she and her party had arrived too late to board. The plane was already taxiing out to the runway when it was rerouted. No explosives were found.

