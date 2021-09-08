Listen In: Shelby Cortez Was Among Hundreds of Applicants at the OCPS Food and Nutrition Services Career Fair. Here's Why The Job Would Matter to This Single Mom.

Orange County Public Schools’ Food and Nutrition Services is holding a three day job fair to fill hundreds of vacant positions in the district’s cafeterias.

WMFE talks with FNS Director Mark Watson and applicant Shelby Cortez about why the need is so great this school year.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the clip at the top.





The district is looking to fill hundreds of cafeteria worker positions.

Food and Nutrition Services Director Mark Watson says these jobs range in skill level and pay but offer comprehensive benefits and paid time off.

“We need everything. We need level ones, level twos, level threes. We need lead positions which are like a supervisor position. We just need people to come out and apply for these jobs because we need to fill them quickly.”

Watson says most of these vacancies are the result of people retiring early during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One applicant Shelby Cortez, a single mom, says this job would mean everything to her and to her daughter.

Cortez lost her hotel job at the start of the pandemic and hasn’t been able to find a replacement for almost 18 months.

“Hopefully I got this job so that we can move on. Because we’re struggling financially and emotionally too.”

The career fair continues Thursday and Friday from 9:30 am until 1:30 pm both days.

[embed]http://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wz4coE2lcv0[/embed]