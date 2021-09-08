Congressman Darren Soto Tests Positive for COVID-19

Soto's positive test came early Wednesday morning.





Congressman Darren Soto has a breakthrough case of COVID-19 having contracted the virus after being fully vaccinated.

Soto says his symptoms are mild and he’s currently self-isolating and working remotely.

The Democrat representing the ninth district says he’s received the monoclonal antibody treatment, but he’s still encouraging everyone to get the shot.

In a Tweet, Soto says, “the treatment is helpful but not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine.”

According to the latest Department of Health and Human Services numbers some 13,452 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 3,095 are in ICU beds with the virus in Florida.

Find yourclosest vaccine here.