Congressman Darren Soto Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 8, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT
Photo: Darren Soto

Soto's positive test came early Wednesday morning.

Congressman Darren Soto has a breakthrough case of COVID-19 having contracted the virus after being fully vaccinated. 

Soto says his symptoms are mild and he’s currently self-isolating and working remotely. 

The Democrat representing the ninth district says he’s received the monoclonal antibody treatment, but he’s still encouraging everyone to get the shot. 

In a Tweet, Soto says, “the treatment is helpful but not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine.” 

According to the latest Department of Health and Human Services numbers some 13,452 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 3,095 are in ICU beds with the virus in Florida.

