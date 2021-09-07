© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
FDLE arrests former Clermont police union president suspected of stealing IUPA funds

By Joe Byrnes
Published September 7, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT
The former president of the Clermont police union has been arrested on suspicion of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the union and from a charitable account.

Fifty-year-old Jeremy Kevitt faces charges of grand theft and organized fraud.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested Kevitt on Saturday after a nine-month investigation. The FDLE accuses him of stealing about $48,000 over six years.

The money came from dues and donations to the International Union of Police Associations, or IUPA, and from a charitable account set up for an injured police officer.

Agents say Kevitt misappropriated most of the money left over from that account, which was supposed to go to other charities.

The problems were discovered in November following a bank overdraft, and the officer resigned from CPD in April.

