Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 7, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Marine sharpshooter accused of invading the home of apparent strangers in Florida and fatally shooting a woman, her 3-month-old baby and two others was ordered held without bail.

Authorities did not give a motive for the grisly attack, but they said Bryan Riley may have a mental illness and that he told investigators he was high on meth at the time.

His girlfriend said he had been saying for weeks that he could communicate directly with God. At his court appearance Monday, Riley said that he intended to hire a lawyer, but one will be appointed for him in the meantime.

Riley surrendered on Sunday morning after a furious gun battle with authorities.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
