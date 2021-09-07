© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Bitcoin brings hopes, doubts for Salvadorans in Florida sending money home

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 7, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo: Dmitry Demidko
Photo: Dmitry Demidko

MIAMI (AP) — Several countries have dabbled in cryptocurrencies, but none has gone so far as El Salvador. It's adopting Bitcoin as an official currency on Tuesday.

The Central American nation is betting it will spur the economy and increase money sent home by Salvadorans in the US. But many are unsure the plan will work as intended.

Some say it's too complicated and opaque. Others worry about the way Bitcoin values can rise and fall sharply — potentially giving recipients a windfall or a loss.

Some also doubt government claims that it will be cheaper and easier than current ways of transferring money.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
