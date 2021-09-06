© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miami Beach says law-breaking partiers no longer tolerated

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 6, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
Photo: Alexander Popov
Photo: Alexander Popov

MIAMI (AP) — South Beach’s sizzling party scene is about to undergo a massive boost in police presence against unruly crowds and crime.

The city on Friday announced the escalation of policing. The change comes weeks after a tourist eating dinner with his family was fatally shot at a Miami Beach restaurant.

City Manager Alina Hudak says the behavior “can no longer be tolerated.” The police department is reassigning roughly 40 officers to patrol South Beach.

Ten additional county officers will do weekend patrols for the rest of the year. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber says the new plan will create the highest level of regular police presence in the city's history.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details