Florida store that inspired Lynyrd Skynyrd song demolished

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 5, 2021 at 3:29 AM EDT
Photo: Jefferson Santos
Photo: Jefferson Santos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida store that inspired the famous Lynyrd Skynyrd lyrics “The Ballad of Curtis Loew” has been demolished.

Jacksonville’s Woodcrest Grocery Building where Ronnie Van Zant allegedly met “the finest picker to ever play the blues,” was torn down last week.

The abandoned store was a hangout for generations of kids. Curtis Loew was fictional, but the store was real and was right down the street from the house where Van Zant was raised.

Scott Hill, who grew up in the neighborhood, told the Florida Times-Union that fans started dropping by the site last week to grab cinder blocks as souvenirs.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
