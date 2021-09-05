© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 5, 2021 at 3:25 AM EDT
MIAMI (AP) — Florida is in the grip of its deadliest wave of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, a disaster driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

While Florida’s vaccination rate is slightly higher than the national average, the Sunshine State has an outsize population of elderly people, who are especially vulnerable to the virus.

It also has a vibrant party scene.

And it has a Republican governor who has taken a hard line against mask requirements, vaccine passports and business shutdowns.

