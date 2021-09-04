© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Key West condo building unsafe, but residents lack options

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 4, 2021 at 3:28 AM EDT
Photo: FloridaGuidebook.com
Photo: FloridaGuidebook.com

A city official in the Florida Keys is threatening to condemn a condo building for being unsafe.

Such a move could further limit the affordable housing stock in a community that is often difficult for working people to find a place to live.

The chief building inspector in Key West said Wednesday that the Santa Clara Condominium complex was in dangerous condition with damage that includes major cracks in walls and stairwells, and exposed steel in vertical columns.

The notice comes as building inspectors all over South Florida are examining structures following the June collapse of a condo building in Surfside, which killed 98 people.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
