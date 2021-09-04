© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Football game in South Florida is 'celebration of Blackness'

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 4, 2021 at 3:34 AM EDT
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For many alumni and students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the return of the Orange Blossom Classic this weekend in South Florida is more than a football game — it’s like a family reunion.

After a 43 year absence, the celebrations surrounding football between historically Black schools are being revitalized around Sunday’s game between Florida A&M University and Jackson State at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

There will be concerts, a job fair, pool parties, cookouts galore, spades games in the parking lot and a battle of the school bands.

The weekend festivities also provide opportunities to raise money for the historically Black schools.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
