Orange County Public Schools COVID-19 Testing Sites Close for Holiday Weekend

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 3, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT
Photo: Kelly Sikkema
COVID-19 testing is not available at Orange County Public Schools again until Tuesday because of the holiday weekend.


COVID-19 testing at seven Orange County Public School sites will resume on Tuesday, September 7 at Avalon Elementary.

Orange County Department of Health teams staff the rotating daily clinics seven days a week from 4 to 8 on weekdays and 10 to 4 on weekends.

Testing on weekdays is reserved for OCPS teachers, students and parents, while the sites open up to the broader community on weekends.

Anyone getting tested must present a valid ID and children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Ahead of the school holiday, there were more than 4,200 confirmed COVID cases in the district. Over 1,200 students and staff were actively quarantined.

Here are other sites in the county where families can get tested.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
