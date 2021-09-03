© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NASA Mars rover may have snagged 1st rock sample for return

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 3, 2021 at 2:47 AM EDT
Photo: NASA
Photo: NASA

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's newest Mars rover may have successfully collected its first rock sample for return to Earth, after last month's attempt came up empty.

The chief engineer for the Perseverance rover said Thursday he's “never been more happy to see a hole in a rock.” He called it a perfect core sample.

But NASA later said it is awaiting more photos before declaring success. A month ago, Perseverance drilled into much softer rock and the sample crumbled.

The rover drove to a better spot to try again. Perseverance arrived at Mars in February in search of rocks that might hold evidence of ancient life.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details