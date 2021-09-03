© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida governor might support abortion ban like Texas law

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 3, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. The site at C. B. Smith Park will offer monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis might support enacting a law that would ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The Republican governor told reporters Thursday that he wants to pass stronger laws against abortion, but he doesn’t know enough about a Texas ban that the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to take effect.

He said he plans to research it. Republican leaders in the Florida Legislature say they are already drafting anti-abortion laws for the next session, which begins in January.

Leaders from the minority Democratic membership say they will fight any such bills.

