© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida drivers can now purchase Walt Disney World plates

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 3, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT
Photo: Disney Parks Blog
Photo: Disney Parks Blog

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida highway officials say that Florida drivers are now able to purchase new Walt Disney World license plates at their local tax collector’s office.

The blue-shaded license plate features a silver drawing of Cinderella’s Castle sketched with a “50” in the center to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Orlando-area theme park resort this fall.

New specialty license plates were authorized during the 2020 legislative session.

Drivers interested in getting the new specialty plates were able to purchase presale vouchers, and so far 10,000 vouchers have been bought for the Disney World plates. That is by far the most of any of the new plates.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details