© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Data shows Florida's latest COVID surge the deadliest yet

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 3, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
Photo: Kenny Orr
Photo: Kenny Orr

MIAMI (AP) — Florida is reporting its deadliest peak since the pandemic began, surpassing previous coronavirus surges in the state.

Data provided to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that at least eight days in August have produced more daily deaths than at the last peak in August 2020.

The typical lag times in the reporting of deaths means the true toll of the pandemic can take weeks to come to light. The figures show the seven-day average in daily deaths reached 244 last month, as compared with their highest previous rate of 227 in August 2020.

The numbers for mid to late August of this year could still rise as the Florida Department of Health reports more data to the federal government.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details