Land swap proposed for Florida condominium collapse property

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 2, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
a-makeshift-memorial-pays-tribute-to-the-victims-of-the-champlain-towers-south-building-collapse-in-surfside-fla
AP
/
A woman walks past a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Champlain Towers South building collapse, on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A judge has ordered the examination of a proposed land swap to allow for an on-site memorial to the victims of the Florida beachfront condominium collapse.

Many survivors and victim family members of the Champlain Towers South collapse oppose a memorial at a nearby Miami Beach park.

The proposal envisions a new community center containing a Champlain memorial built on the collapse site. In exchange, land on which the community center now sits would be sold to provide compensation to survivors and victim family members.

A proposal to purchase the existing Champlain site for about $120 million is still being negotiated.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
