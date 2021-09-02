AdventHealth Orlando's Chief Medical Officer: "I Have Never Seen a Vaccine That is More Effective Than the COVID-19 Vaccine In Terms of Preventing Hospitalizations"

AdventHealth Orlando’s Chief Medical Officer says he has never seen a vaccine that is as effective as the COVID-19 vaccine in preventing severe illness and death.

Dr. Victor Herrara says before he ran AdventHealth’s Orlando campus he was an infectious diseases doctor.

Herrera says through his entire career he has never seen a vaccine that is as effective at preventing severe illness as the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I have never seen a vaccine that is more effective than the COVID-19 vaccine in terms of preventing hospitalizations, preventing severe illness and preventing deaths. Even when you compare it with other vaccines that we commonly use. We have not seen this very marked difference.”

He says even with some breakthrough cases, the majority of people in the hospital and ICU throughout the latest months-long surge, continue to be unvaccinated.

“The majority and we have seen this throughout this surge of the patients that are hospitalized and I’m talking in the range of 90 percent are patients that didn’t get the vaccine.”

Herrera says there are 1,330 people in AdventHealth Central Florida’s hospitals with COVID, a slight decrease from previous weeks as more people get the shot.

