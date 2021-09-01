© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Volusia County School Board approves mask mandate; Lake, Seminole consider options on Thursday

By Joe Byrnes
Published September 1, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT
pharmacists-typically-wear-surgical-masks-when-preparing-certain-medicines-to-keep-the-drugs-sterile-but-these-masks-as-well-as-of-n95-respirators-are-more-often-now-going-to-front-line-w
Getty Images
/
Pharmacists typically wear surgical masks when preparing certain medicines — to keep the drugs sterile. But these masks, as well as of N95 respirators, are more often now going to front-line workers caring for COVID-19 patients.

Volusia is now the third Central Florida county to make mask-wearing mandatory for students and staff in public schools.

And Lake and Seminole County school boards are taking up COVID-19 issues at special meetings Thursday morning.

Last Friday, a Leon County circuit judge overruled Gov. Ron DeSantis's ban on school mask mandates, which aim to slow the rampant spread of COVID-19.

Since then, the school boards in Brevard and Volusia counties have imposed temporary mask requirements without a parental opt-out.

Orange County was already defying the governor's order.

The Volusia County board approved its mask mandate Tuesday night. It takes effect next Tuesday in all school district buildings and buses and will remain in effect until Oct. 15.

The Seminole County School Board is meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in its boardroom in Sanford.

The Lake County meeting starts an hour later at the county administration building in Tavares.

coronavirusCentral Florida NewsVolusia CountyEducation
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
