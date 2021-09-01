© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Disney World Tests Out Fireworks Ahead of 50th Anniversary Celebrations

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 1, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT
Photo: Disney Parks Blog
Disney
/
A new nighttime spectacular, “Disney Enchantment,” will debut Oct. 1, 2021, at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Created to launch with the “World’s Most Magical Celebration” the show will take guests on a journey filled with adventure, wonder and empowerment, inspiring guests to believe in magic. “Disney Enchantment” will feature music, enhanced lighting, stunning fireworks and, for the first time, immersive projection effects that extend from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A. (Disney)

Walt Disney World Resort is testing fireworks out tonight ahead of the parks’ 50th anniversary celebrations.

The fireworks will be tested at Magic Kingdom between 10:30 pm and 1 am on Wednesday, ahead of the Orlando theme parks’ 50th anniversary. 

It’s the second time the pyrotechnics will be tested at the parks within the week. 

Neighbors have been alerted to large booms they might hear in the area caused by the test.

In a statement, park staff says, “We will do our best to keep noise at a minimum and apologize to our neighbors and guests for this inconvenience."

The fireworks are purportedly for the Disney Enchantment spectacular. 

Danielle Prieur
