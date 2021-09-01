Daytona Beach police officer dies at 37 from COVID-19

A 37-year-old Daytona Beach police officer has died after contracting COVID-19.

Adam Webb became a full-time officer with the department in December 2014 and was working as a field training officer when he got sick.

Daytona Beach PD says he died at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday at AdventHealth Palm Coast with his wife by his side.

AGofundme page has been set up to help the family with expenses.

Webb is the first Daytona Beach officer to die from COVID-19, but law enforcement agencies in Florida have been hit hard by the pandemic.