© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Daytona Beach police officer dies at 37 from COVID-19

By Joe Byrnes
Published September 1, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT
Officer Adam Webb. Photo courtesy of DBPD
Officer Adam Webb. Photo courtesy of DBPD

A 37-year-old Daytona Beach police officer has died after contracting COVID-19.

[caption id="attachment_189395" align="alignleft" width="400"]

AdamWebb-400x369.jpg

Officer Adam Webb. Photo courtesy of DBPD[/caption]

Adam Webb became a full-time officer with the department in December 2014 and was working as a field training officer when he got sick.

Daytona Beach PD says he died at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday  at AdventHealth Palm Coast with his wife by his side.

AGofundme page has been set up to help the family with expenses.

Webb is the first Daytona Beach officer to die from COVID-19, but law enforcement agencies in Florida have been hit hard by the pandemic. 

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsDaytona BeachHealth
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details