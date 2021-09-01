© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

As Florida mask fight rages, more children hospitalized

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 1, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo: Philippe Murray-Pietsch
Photo: Philippe Murray-Pietsch

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — While Florida politicians and judges battle over whether children should wear masks in the state's schools, the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen dramatically.

While pediatric hospitalizations and deaths remain a small fraction of Florida’s overall numbers, they are exponentially higher than they were during previous waves of the disease.

Federal officials say about 60 children are being admitted per day to Florida hospitals for COVID-19.

That's up from about five per day in late June and throughout much of the pandemic. About 230 children are hospitalized statewide, compared to about 20 in June.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details