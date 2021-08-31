© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tailgaters cautiously optimistic but wary as season starts

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 31, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT
Photo: Ball Park Brand
Photo: Ball Park Brand

Colleges across the country are cautiously optimistic that pregame tailgating atmospheres around campus will remain close to normal, even as they monitor how things have changed since the emergence of the delta variant.

About three dozen Power Five schools responded to a survey regarding their tailgating policies.

Nearly all the schools that responded are tentatively planning to restore the tailgating policies they had in 2019.

Many of them noted that’s subject to change based on the status of COVID-19 cases in their area.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details