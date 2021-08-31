© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Museum preserves memorial wall for building collapse victims

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 31, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
Photo: Eli Solitas
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials with a South Florida museum are collecting the photos, notes and other personal items that make up a memorial wall near the site of the deadly building collapse that killed 98 people.

A group from History Miami Museum was working Monday near the Champlain Towers South site in Surfside.

In the days following the June 24 collapse, friends and family members who lost loved ones began creating the memorial wall along a fence that surrounded tennis courts across the street from the collapsed building.

There were no immediate plans for an exhibit, but with three months left in hurricane season, museum officials say they just want to protect the memorial wall.

