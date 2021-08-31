© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ida's still risky, Kate no threat, Africa could spawn Larry

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 31, 2021 at 5:42 AM EDT
Photo: Melissa Cassar
Photo: Melissa Cassar

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Ida isn't quite done with the United States, dumping bands of rain from the Gulf Coast into New England.

The National Weather Service says an area of central Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia and western Maryland could get the most rainfall Tuesday, with 6-10 inches and flash-flooding predicted.

Wind gusts of more than 30 mph and even tornadoes are possible in eastern Alabama, western Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

As for other storms, the National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Kate is no threat to Atlantic shores, and they're monitoring a tropical depression brewing off the coast of Africa that could earn the name Larry.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details