Hostile school board meetings have members calling it quits

A growing number of school board members across the U.S. are resigning or questioning their willingness to serve as meetings have devolved into shouting contests over contentious issues including masks in schools.

Board members are largely unpaid volunteers, often former educators and parents who step forward to shape school policy and choose a superintendent.

School districts in Nevada, Wisconsin and elsewhere have seen multiple departures in recent weeks, some saying they fear for their safety.

Board members say the charged political climate that has seeped from the national stage into their meetings has made a difficult job even more challenging.