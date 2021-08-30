Hospitals Rely on Portable Morgue Units to Relieve Local Crematoriums As Central Florida COVID Deaths Surge

The Central Florida Disaster Medical Coalition has provided Orange County hospitals with more than a dozen portable morgue units.



The 14 portable morgue units were meant to relieve local crematoriums and funeral homes that are full of COVID-19 victims.

Deputy County Administrator of Public Safety Danny Banks says the units were sent to both AdventHealth and Orlando Health last week.

“There were fourteen different portable morgue units brought in to support both AdventHealth and the Orlando Health care organizations. Our Medical Examiner’s Office did also last week offer some of our own opportunities to assist both of those healthcare organizations.”

Banks says the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office will continue to offer morgue space to these hospitals this week.

“We were able to provide some space for both AdventHealth and Orlando Health for temporary storage of some of the deceased. So again we’ll continue working with them through this week to provide some of those resources as they need them.”

Some 15,788 Floridians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 according to the latest Department of Health and Human Services data.

More than 3,500 are in the ICU with the virus.



