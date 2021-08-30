Astronaut gets special ice cream delivery for 50th birthday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A space station astronaut is celebrating her 50th birthday with the coolest present ever: a supply ship bearing ice cream and other treats.

SpaceX's latest cargo delivery showed up Monday at the International Space Station after a day in transit.

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur says no one ever sent her a spaceship for her birthday before.

Launched from Florida on Sunday, the capsule contains lemons, cherry tomatoes, avocados and ice cream for McArthur and her six crewmates, along with a couple tons of research and other gear.