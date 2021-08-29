Sugar growers sue US over Florida reservoir water levels

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sugar growers in Florida are suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over proposed reservoir water levels they say will be far too low.

The federal lawsuits filed this week by Florida Crystals’ Okeelanta Corp., U.S. Sugar and the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative say the current Corps plan won’t supply enough water for their fields.

In the lawsuits, Sugar Growers say the still-under-construction reservoir should be kept at higher water levels than what's currently envisioned in a Corps of Engineers plan.

Everglades restoration advocates say the growers are simply putting their priorities ahead of others.