Sugar growers sue US over Florida reservoir water levels

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 29, 2021 at 4:14 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Everglades National Park
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sugar growers in Florida are suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over proposed reservoir water levels they say will be far too low.

The federal lawsuits filed this week by Florida Crystals’ Okeelanta Corp., U.S. Sugar and the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative say the current Corps plan won’t supply enough water for their fields.

In the lawsuits, Sugar Growers say the still-under-construction reservoir should be kept at higher water levels than what's currently envisioned in a Corps of Engineers plan.

Everglades restoration advocates say the growers are simply putting their priorities ahead of others.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
