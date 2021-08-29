© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 29, 2021 at 4:09 AM EDT
Photo: Kennedy Space Center
Photo: Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm is on its way to the International Space Station.

A recycled Falcon rocket blasted off early Sunday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

After hoisting the Dragon capsule, the first-stage booster landed upright on SpaceX's newest ocean platform.

The capsule should arrive at the orbiting lab Monday. It's delivering more than 4,800 pounds of supplies and experiments for the seven station astronauts.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
