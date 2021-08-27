© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Public Schools' Face Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect Monday. Here's What You Need To Know.

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 27, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT
Photo: Manny Becerra

All Orange County Public School students must wear a face mask to school starting Monday, August 30th, unless they have a medical exemption. The mask mandate for K-12 students will remain in effect through October 30th.

Students must wear a commercially produced, disposable or cloth mask that covers both their nose and mouth in school buildings and on buses.

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says face shields may be worn in conjunction with a face mask, but not in lieu of a facial covering.

“Neck gaiters, neck buffs, or masks made out of largely porous material are not permitted.”

Jenkins says children with valid medical exemptions must bring a note from their doctor to their homeroom or first hour teacher on Monday in order to be excused.

“A face mask will not be required for students who provide a note from a medical doctor, nurse practitioner or physician assistant requesting a medical exemption.”

All staff including teachers will continue to wear face masks.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
