Orange County Public Schools' Face Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect Monday. Here's What You Need To Know.

All Orange County Public School students must wear a face mask to school starting Monday, August 30th, unless they have a medical exemption. The mask mandate for K-12 students will remain in effect through October 30th.

Students must wear a commercially produced, disposable or cloth mask that covers both their nose and mouth in school buildings and on buses.

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says face shields may be worn in conjunction with a face mask, but not in lieu of a facial covering.

“Neck gaiters, neck buffs, or masks made out of largely porous material are not permitted.”

Jenkins says children with valid medical exemptions must bring a note from their doctor to their homeroom or first hour teacher on Monday in order to be excused.

“A face mask will not be required for students who provide a note from a medical doctor, nurse practitioner or physician assistant requesting a medical exemption.”

All staff including teachers will continue to wear face masks.