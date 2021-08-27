© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates

By WMFE Staff
Published August 27, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT
Image: 2nd Judicial Circuit of Florida / Zoom
Image: 2nd Judicial Circuit of Florida / Zoom

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Florida school districts may impose mask mandates.

Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper on Friday agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on the mandates is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.

The governor’s order gave parents the sole right to decide if their child wears a mask at school.

Cooper's decision came after a three-day virtual hearing and as at least 10 Florida school boards voted to defy DeSantis and impose mask requirements with no parental opt-out.

Tags
coronaviruscoronavirus updatesmask mandatesCentral Florida NewsHealth
