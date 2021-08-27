Coronavirus update: Florida now reporting an average of 247 deaths per day from COVID-19

The CDC reports that Florida added an unprecedented 27,584 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

And an increase in deaths is following the rises in cases.

The state's weekly overview released Friday adds 1,727 to its COVID-19 death toll, which stands at nearly 44,000.

Based on the day a death is counted, Florida is currently averaging 247 deaths per day.

August is already among the worst months of the pandemic, with 3,452 lives lost, more than any other month since January. There is a lag of days -- and sometimes weeks -- in the recording of COVID-19 deaths. So it is actually a lot worse than it looks now.

A total of 16,457 COVID-19 patients are in Florida hospitals, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. And 3,657 are in ICU beds.

The percentage of tests coming back positive was a little lower this week. Florida's positivity was 16.8% over the seven days, compared to 19.8% last Friday.