Harry Styles Wants Fans to "Treat People With Kindness" By Wearing Face Masks, Showing Proof of Vaccination at Amway Center Concert

Face masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required at the Harry Styles concert at the Amway Center this fall. The announcement comes as cases of the Delta variant continue to surge in Orange County.





Fans attending the Love on Tour show at the Amway Center on October 7th must wear face masks and provide either proof of a negative COVID test or full vaccination.

Children under 12 who are not eligible to receive one of three available COVID-19 vaccines, must submit proof of a negative COVID test.

Only COVID tests performed within 48 hours of showtime will be considered valid for entry.

Amway Center staff working the concert will also wear facial coverings and have proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test on file.

Live Nation Entertainment who are running the tour say the new policy is meant to keep guests and crew safe.

In a statement, the company says these requirements at live events are, “quickly becoming the new standard for concerts in the US.”

Florida recorded its highest daily caseload ever on Wednesday.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIIuzB11dsA[/embed]